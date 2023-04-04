40 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In J&K, DHSK Calls For More Testing

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Monday reported 40 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the number of active cases to 166 while no death was reported in the last 24 hours.

Among 40 new cases, 19 have been reported from the Kashmir Valley and 21 from the Jammu division, according to an official.

He said the total number of active cases in the union territory is 166, including 125 from the Kashmir division and 41 from the Jammu division.

Among the fresh 40 cases in Kashmir, he said,four each are from Anantnag, Kulgam and Srinagar, three from Baramulla, two from Pulwama and one each from Budgam and Kupwara. Among 14 from the Jammu division, three were reported from Poonch and one each from Rajouri, Doda, Kuthua and Reasi, he said.

In the last 24 hours, 1125 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the J&K, he added.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has directed all Chief Medical Officers of the Valley to increase rate of Covid-19 testing and establish Flu clinics at all health institutions.

According to an order, DHSK stated that there is no increase in the Covid-19 testing rate.

“Furthermore, there hasn’t been any increase in the proportion testing of RT- PCR which should be the benchmark of minimum 80% of total Covid19 testing,” it reads.

DHSK directed CMOs to increase the rate of Covid19 testing, proportion of RT-PCR testing and ensure the establishment of Flu Clinics at all the health institutions as per the guidelines issued by MOHFW.

