Another WD Hits J&K, More Rains Forecast Till April 6

Srinagar: Amid forecast for isolated to widespread light rain and thunders amid fresh Western Disturbance, the minimum temperatures recorded a fall in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said that intermittent rain and thunderstorm was expected at many places from April 3-6.”Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds,” the official said.

Regarding rainfall during the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, the MeT official said, Srinagar received 10.4mm, Qazigund 4.8mm, Pahalgam 14.8mm, Kupwara 5.2mm, Kokernag 8.6mm, Gulmarg 6.6mm, Jammu 19.6mm, Banihal 31.6mm, Batote 32.2mm, Katra 29.4mm, Bhaderwah 10.2mm and Kathua 7.6mm. Leh had snowfall of 1.2 cm, he said.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 6.7°C against 9.1°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.5°C against 8.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 2.7°C against 4.6°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 3.1°C against 6.0°C on the previous night and it was 2.0°C below normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.6°C against 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 6.6°C against 6.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 12.3°C against 14.7°C on the previous night. It was 4.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 3.6°C (below normal by 3.4°C), Batote 4.7°C (below normal by 4.2°C), Katra 9.5°C (5.0°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 4.1°C (1.5°C below normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil recorded a low of minus 2.6°C and 2.6°C respectively.

