Recovery Of Throat-Slit Corpse In Kupwara

DLSA Warns Against Circulating Girl’s Details

Srinagar: District Legal Services Authority Kupwara on Friday directed media and general public to stop revealing the identity and other incidental details of a minor girl whose throat-slit body was recovered by the police earlier this week in the north Kashmir district. The DLSA has also warned that the violators shall be booked under law.

It has also impressed upon Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara to look into the matter and take every necessary steps to prevent disclosure of the name and pictures of the victim being published without proper permission of family or competent authority.

“On 29th of March 2023, District Kupwara witnessed a heinous crime whereby a dead body of minor girl (name withheld) aged 7 years was recovered under the circumstances which police believe is a homicide,” DLSA Kupwara said, adding, “This office has come to know that police has already taken cognizance in the matter and they have registered an FIR under relevant sections of law at Police Station Lalpora.”

However, in order to assist and coordinate with police and victims family, DLSA said that it has already deputed a team of para-legal volunteers headed by a panel lawyer who shall visit the home of the victim and inform them about legal aid and offer to represent their case, besides intimate them about victim compensation scheme which shall be sanctioned in due course of time, for which documentation is already being processed.

“Unfortunately, it has been noticed that media and general public are circulating the information like name of the victim and other incidental details of the victim insensitively or casually on the internet causing anger and fury among the masses and recurring pain to the family of victim,” it said, adding, “Since the investigation is at an initial stage, thus the disclosing of name and pictures of the victim perils the sensitivity of investigation and is a violation of right to privacy of the victim & her family and has every possibility to create law and order problem in the village.”

As such, the DLSA said, the media and general public is informed to stop revealing the identity of the victim, failing which the violators shall be booked under law. “Any breach already committed be rectified by removal of the same forthwith,” it said, adding, “Constrained, the Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara is impressed upon to look into the matter and take every necessary steps to prevent disclosure of the name and pictures of the victim being published without proper permission of family or competent authority.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print