Over 1.5 Lac Visitors Throng Tulip Garden in First 12 Days

Srinagar: The Tulip Garden in central Kashmir’s district Srinagar has attracted over 1.58 lac visitors including local, national and international tourists in the first 12 days of its opening, officials said.

The Assistance Floriculture Officer (AFO), and the ground level in-charge of Tulip Garden Inam-ul-Rehman, said that the (Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip) Garden, garden was thrown open to the public on March 20, 2023, and since then, it has turned out to be a major attraction for tourists, who are flocking to the garden to witness the vibrant colors of the tulips. “A total of 1.58 lakh people visited tulip garden Srinagar in the first 12 days and which includes local, national and international visitors.”

Rehman further said that the number of visitors has exceeded expectations and the garden is receiving a good response from all across. “We are happy to see that people are showing keen interest in visiting the garden. The tulips are in full bloom and visitors are enjoying the scenic beauty of the garden to the hilt,” he added.

“The garden has been set up with over 1.6 million blossomed bulbs of 68 colourful varieties, which have been imported from different parts of the world. The garden also features several other varieties of flowers, including Daffodils, Mascaries and Hisins.

The authorities have announced that they have made special arrangements for the safety and convenience of the visitors. The main facilities they offer include garden clearance and maintenance, and in addition to this, other public utilities including adequate drinking water facilities and rain shelters.

The famous Garden located on the foothills of Zabarwan Range in Srinagar along the banks of the Dal Lake is expected to remain open till April end, with the authorities expecting more visitors in the coming days.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print