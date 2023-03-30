Pak ex-Army chief Bajwa claims his predecessor sought 3-year extension: Report

Islamabad: Pakistan’s ex-army chief Gen (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that his predecessor tried to exploit a political row triggered by a news report against then-premier Nawaz Sharif to seek another three-year extension for himself, a media report said on Thursday.

According to the report, General (retd.) Raheel Sharif as Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff from 2013 to 2016 was keen to get an extension like his predecessor Ashfaq Parvaiz Kayani and successor Bajwa.

Towards the end of his career, a story was published in the Dawn newspaper, claiming that the government, in a meeting with the army top brass, asked them to act against militants or the country would have to face international isolation.

