Ensure No Fresh Construction In Sonamarg: HC To GDA

Srinagar: The J&K and Ladakh High Court on Tuesday reiterated that there shall be no fresh construction in Sonamarg Development Area even if there is any building permission granted for purpose by any competent authority.

Hearing a Public Interest Litigation, a division bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar and Justice Puneet Gupta also directed the Chief Executive Officer to take immediate steps to stop all fresh constructions in Sonamarg Development Area.

“Having regard to the orders passed by this Court in this PIL from time to time, we make it emphatically clear that there shall be no fresh activity of construction to be carried out in respect of any building or structure in the Sonamarg Development Area irrespective of whether there is any building permission granted for the purpose by any competent authority,” the court said, adding, “Renovation/Repairs permitted by this Court shall be carried out only after obtaining proper building permission from the BOCA, Sonamarg, which is approved by this Court as provided in order dated 28th December, 2022.”

On previous date of hearing Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sonamarg Development Authority, submitted that the construction activity in Sonamarg Development Area is presently being regulated by the Master Plan of Sonamarg for the year 2005 to 2025 and that the new Master Plan for the year 2025 to 2040 is under process with the Chief Town Planner, Kashmir.

A fresh status report in terms of order dated 28th December, 2022, has been filed by Chief Executive Officer and the court said that its perusal indicates that no fresh construction has been undertaken by any person in the Sonamarg Development Area.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print