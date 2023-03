New Delhi’ The Election Commission on Wednesday said there was no hurry to declare byelection to the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat as the trial court has given Rahul Gandhi, who was disqualified as member, one month to file an appeal.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the poll panel has taken decisions on vacancies that have occurred till February.

Addressing a press conference here, the CEC said the trial court in Surat has given Rahul Gandhi 30 days too seek a judicial remedy the matter.

