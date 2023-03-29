CRPF personnel dies of cardiac arrest in Anantnag village

Srinaga: A head constable of Central Reserve Police Force died of a cardiac arrest in Srigufwara area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said here on Wednesday.

An official said that the CRPF personnel deployed at minority guard post at Mehand viage complained of chest pain and soon after he was rushed to PHC Srigufwara where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

He was identified as Suneel Surain son of Shiv lal Surain of Jharkhand.

The official said further proceedings in this regard have been taken up—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print