Govt forms panels to review agriculture census works

Srinagar: Government on Monday formed committee (s) for reviewing and monitoring the progress of the 11th agriculture census work.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of Union territory Level Coordination Committee & District Level Coordination Committee(s) for reviewing and monitoring the progress of the 11th Agriculture Census in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads a government order.

The UT Level Coordination Committee comprises of Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K as chairman while members include Director General, Economics & Statistics, J&K, rom Agriculture Production Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Representative from Revenue Department (not below the rank of Additional Secretary), Representative from Agriculture Census Division, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Government of India, State Information Officer (SIO) NIC, J&K and Director (Planning) with Commissioner (Revenue), J&K.

Among others, the UT-level committee has been asked to assess, review and monitor the progress and issues of the Agriculture Census at UT Level.

It has been also asked to make recommendations to the UT Government for immediate disposal of the administrative matters with regard to the Agriculture Census.

Besides, the panel has been asked to coordinate with Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, GoI and other Department(s), or organization(s) dealing with activities relating to the Agriculture Census.

It has been asked to provide all technical guidance to UT Agriculture Census Division from time to time during the field work of 11th Agriculture Census 2021-22.

The district level committee comprises Deputy Commissioner, concerned as head while members include Assistant Commissioner (Revenue), District Chief Agriculture Officer, Agriculture Department,

District Statistical & Evaluation Officer (DSEO), All Tehsildar(s) and Representative of Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K. The task is more or less same as that of the UT-level for the district concerned.

