3188 Kanals approved for development of Industrial Estates in J&K

Srinagar: The Administrative Council which met here under chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved proposals for transfer of different categories of land for development of Industrial Estates in various districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Shri Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Shri Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Shri Mandeep K Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor were present in the meeting. A total of 3188 kanals and 8 marlas of land has been transferred to Industries and Commerce Department for the said purpose.

The transferred land parcel includes 114 kanals and 03 marlas of land in district Kupwara, 1000 kanals of land in district Bandipora, 1094 kanals and 16 marlas of land in district Anantnag, 375 kanals and 06 marlas of land in district Pulwama, 240 kanals of land in district Baramulla and 364 kanals and 03 marlas of land in district Budgam. Development of Industrial infrastructures has been a focus area post-2019 and has been considered as main vehicle for accelerating economic activity besides providing employment.

Industries & Commerce Department has come up with various initiatives for setting up industries in the UT of J&K. In order to carry out activities effectively for attracting investment, the main requirement is to make land available to the Industries & Commerce Department. The land transferred thus, shall enable establishing Industrial Estates for overall development of the area and creation of various employment opportunities.

