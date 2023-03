New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the successful placement of 36 internet satellites of a company belonging to the UK-based OneWeb Group into the intended orbits by the ISRO’s heaviest rocket, LVM3.

“It reinforces India’s leading role as a global commercial launch service provider in the true spirit of Aatmanirbharta,” Modi said in a tweet.

This was the second dedicated mission for NewSpace India Limited, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

