Midnight Raids Conducted to Arrest Group of Youths for ‘Harrassing, Attacking Family on Road’ in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday said to have arrested a group of youths alleged of harrassing and attacking a family on road in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, District Police Srinagar wrote; “Police took cognisance of a video wherein a group of youths on bikes are seen harassing & attacking a family on road. Midnight raids were conducted by teams led by SDPO West & SHO Parimpora.”

“All 9 accused are arrested & 4 Bikes seized. FIR registered in Parimpora PS”, the tweet reads further. (GNS)

