Couple detained in Jammu over alleged links with Amritpal Singh’s close aide

Jammu: In continuation with ongoing raids to arrest on the run ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, Police detained a couple for their alleged links with one of his aides from Ranbir Singh Pura area of Jammu on Saturday.

An official said that Amrik Singh, resident of RS Pura and his wife Paramjit Kour were detained and handed over to Punjab Police.

He said they have been detained for reportedly having links with Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of Amritpal Singh.

“Mobile phones of the couple have also been seized for further investigation. The matter is being investigated by Punjab Police and they will be questioning the couple.”

Earlier, district magistrates of Kishtwar and Ramban districts cancelled arms licenses of two bodyguards accompanying Waris Punjab De chief and pro-Khalistan Sikh leader Amritpal Singh.

Sources said the licenses of Talwinder Singh and Virender Singh, bodyguards of Amritpal Singh were issued in Kishtwar and Ramban districts—(KNO)

