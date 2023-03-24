MeT forecast ‘widespread’ rains in plains, snow over upper reaches in J&K

Srinagar: Weather department here on Friday forecast widespread rains and thunderstorm with snowfall over higher reaches at most places of Jammu and Kashmir till weekend.

A meteorological department official here siad that there was possibility of hailstorm in plains during the time—March 24-25.

“Thunderstorm may be accompanied by strong gusty winds. Rain likely to commence from (March 24) afternoon onwards,” he said.

The weather department also urged farmers to “postpone” spraying of orchards while commuters intending to travel on highway and other hilly areas have been asked to confirm road status from concerned traffic police before starting their journey.

Regarding temperature, the MeT official said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.3°C against 5.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.3°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.6°C against minus 0.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.7°C against 4.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.4°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C, the same as on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.0°C against 3.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.8°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.9°C against 13.8°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.0°C (below normal by 0.3°C), Batote 7.5°C (below normal by 0.6°C), Katra 12.0°C (0.5°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 5.6°C (1.7°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.0°C and minus 1.9°C respectively.(GNS)

