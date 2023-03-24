Light to moderate rain forecast till March 28

Srinagar: Weatherman on Thursday forecast partly to generally cloudy with intermittent light to moderate rain with thunder accompanied by gusty winds at many places during late afternoon and evening of March 24 to 25 forenoon.

A meteorological department official here said that on 26th to 28th March, weather was likely to partly to generally cloudy and from 29th-31st March, it was expected to generally cloudy with intermittent very light rain towards evening.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 5.2°C against 4.0°C on the previous night and it was 0.2°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 3.2°C against 2.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of minus 0.2°C against minus 0.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C below normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.5°C against 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.0°C against minus 1.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.7°C against 4.9°C on the previous night and it was 0.5°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 13.8°C against 13.1°C on the previous night. It was 1.7°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C (below normal by 1.1°C), Batote 6.3°C (below normal by 1.8°C), Katra 11.3°C (1.2°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 4.6°C (0.7°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 4.9°C and minus 1.7°C respectively.

