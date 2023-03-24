In a first, para pharyngeal tumour surgery performed at GMC Anantnag

Anantnag: In a first, doctors at government medical college Anantnag performed a rare para pharyngeal tumour surgery on a patient, who was diagnosed with the rare disease.

A doctor who was part of the team said that rare surgery was performed at GMC Anantnag as a 29-year-old patient was diagnosed with para pharyngeal tumour.

He said the patient was operated in the department of ENT-HNS of GMC Anantnag by a team of doctors led by Dr Amir Yousuf.

“The case was evaluated and CT tumour mapping was done with able guidance of senior Radiologists Dr Owais H Dar and Dr Saika Shafi and with able team of anaesthesiologists led by Dr Anjum Shamin.”

He said 5 cm tumour was removed via trans-cervical approach with less than 10 ml blood loss and patient is doing well in post operative period.

Senior consultant Radiologists Dr Owais H Dar said that para pharyngeal tumours are rare, difficult to diagnose and surgical approach is challenging in view of major vessels and nerves around the region of interest.

He said that para pharyngeal tumours account for approximately 0.5% of all head and neck tumours.

He also said that ENT department under the leadership of Prof Dr Sajad M Qazi is performing advanced ENT-HNS surgeries routinely now—(KNO)

