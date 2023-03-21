Amritpal Singh case: Will extend all help to Punjab Police, says DGP

Srinagar: Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh’s ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit procured some weapons from Jammu and Kashmir, and all help will be extended to the Punjab Police in the case, the Union territory’s police chief Dilbag Singh said on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir director general of police was speaking to reporters after the closing ceremony of the 71st B N Mullik Memorial All India Police Football Championship at the Bakshi stadium here.

“Wherever Punjab Police needs us, the Jammu and Kashmir Police will extend all help to them. Some cases have come to the fore where some weapons were issued from here to the people there. We have taken cognisance of such cases. A couple of cases have been registered and we will help the Punjab Police wherever they need,” Singh said.

The Punjab Police on Saturday launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’.

The elusive preacher, however, gave police the slip and escaped their dragnet when his cavalcade was intercepted in Jalandhar district.

The J-K police chief said militancy numbers in the UT were low and youngsters were taking to sports.

“Today, there is an atmosphere of peace in schools and colleges, and everywhere, students are focussed on their studies and are also participating in sports activities.

“They are also doing well in different competitive exams. We want to strengthen the atmosphere of peace so that the youth continue their studies without any hurdles and build their lives and take care of their parents and the society,” Singh said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print