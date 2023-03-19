G20: NYK Pulwama organizes Neighbourhood Youth Parliament Prog at GDC Pampore

PAMPORE: District level Neighbourhood Youth Parliament programme was organized by Nehru Yuwa Kendra Pulwama Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India in Collaboration with Government Degree College Pampore in connection with G20 Presidency with a special focus on Youth Engagement (Y20). DDC Chairman Pulwama Syed Bhari Andrabi was the chief guest on the occasion.

Principal GDC Pampore, Prof. Dr. Huda Galzai, graced the occasion by welcoming all the guests from across various departments and presented a special address during the event. A large number of participants both male and female were present in the programme. In her speech, she highlighted the importance of engagement of youth in the context of G20.

Among others, Nadeem Qadri, Environmental Lawyer and Mohammad Khalil Mir, Deputy Director, NYK Pulwama were also present. Students from various educational institutions including Satisar Educational Institute Pampore, FEM High School, and Government Degree College Pampore were also present and presented various cultural items during the programme.

Dr. Irfan Khursheed, HOD Environmental Sciences, Discussed in detail the topic “Focus a Mission Life and International Year of Millets”. Dr. Shabir Hussain Lone, Assistant Professor and Head Department of Chemistry GDC Pampore, deliberated on India’s G20 Mantra ”One Earth, One Family, One Future”. Students from GDC Pampore also spoke on this occasion.

Hafizullah, Agricultural Officer and Adv Nadeem Qadri Environmental Lawyer also spoke on the occasion and illuminated the audience with their knowledge.

Later, in his concluding remarks, DDC Chairman, Pulwama, Syed Bhari Andrabi, highlighted the importance of oneness for achieving the goals of G20 presidency. Various sports kits were distributed to youth clubs, certificates and momento were also distributed among the participants of various educational institutions.

Syed Andrabi said the response was huge. “It is not for an occasion, it is a process which will continue to grow and develop,” he said, adding that events linked with this theme are held in different states of the country and one such event is scheduled in Kashmir too. “Such events are not for material benefits but for patriotism and nationalism for which youth is an important component,” he added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print