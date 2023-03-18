Weatherman forecasts rain, snowfall

Srinagar: Weather department on Friday forecast rain and thunderstorm at scattered places in plains and snowfall over upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir

“Intermittent rain and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds at scattered places is expected whereas snowfall is likely over higher reaches from March 18-20,” a meteorological department official said, adding, “there is no forecast of any heavy rain and snow during the time.”

He said farmers are again urged to postpone spraying of orchards during the period.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 6.6°C against 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.5°C against 4.2°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 1.6°C against 0.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.5°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 4.6°C against 6.3°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 0.5°C against 1.5°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 4.3°C against 3.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.2°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 14.3°C against 15.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.6°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 6.2°C (above normal by 1.3°C), Batote 7.3°C (above normal by 0.6°C), Katra 12.5°C (0.1°C below normal) and Bhadarwah 4.6°C (0.7°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Drass, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.2°C and minus 3.6°C respectively.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print