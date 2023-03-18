Brief Exchange of Fire in South Kashmir’s Pulwama: Police

Srinagar: A brief gunfight took place between militants and security forces in Mitrigam area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

A top police officer said that a specific input was generated by police about presence of militants in Mitrigam area.

A cordon and search operation was launched during predawn hours, as the searches were intensified, the hiding militants fired upon the search party leading to a brief gunfight, the officer said.

After brief exchange of firing, there was no fire from the other side and during searches no militant was found at the encounter site, he said.

It seems that during the initial exchange of fire, militants managed to escape, taking advantage of darkness, the officer added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print