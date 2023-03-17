Sinthan Pass Closed For 3 Days

Srinagar: Authorities on Thursday ordered for closure of Sinthan pass for three days, starting today only, amid forecast of inclement weather conditions in the region.
“In view of prediction by the Meteorological Department for widespread Rains on 16th, 17th and 18th of March 2023, people of Tehsil Larnoo and outside tourists are advised to refrain from venturing in landslide and shooting stone prone areas”, Tehsildar Larnoo said in an advisory.
“Moreover, rainfall/thunderstorm/snowfall may lead to disruption of traffic on Sinthan pass road. People are advised to refrain from travelling on this road on 16th 17th and 18th of March 2023”, it reads.
“Also in compliance to the directions of SDM Kokernag, SHO Larnoo and Naib Tehsildar Larno are hereby directed to setup naka at daksum and restrict all kinds of vehicular traffic on Sinthan pass road on these days (16th, 17th and 18th of March 2023). Moreover, Assistant tourist officer Kokernag shall place 4 tourist guards at Daksum naka from 4pm to 9am on the days, when the aforementioned roads are to closed”, the advisory reads further.
Srinagar: Authorities on Thursday ordered for closure of Sinthan pass for three days, starting today only, amid forecast of inclement weather conditions in the region.