Generally cloudy weather with light rain forecast in J&K

Srinagar: Amid forecast for generally cloudy weather with light rain at isolated to scattered places till March 20, the minimum temperature recorded further rise at most places in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 5.5°C against 5.1°C on the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the summer capital.

Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 4.2°C against 3.0°C on the previous night and it was 1.9°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir.

Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 0.8°C, the same on the previous night and it was 2.0°C above normal for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Kokernag recorded a low of 6.3°C against 5.9°C on the previous night and it was 3.8°C above normal for the place, the officials said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 1.5°C against 1.4°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

In Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 3.2°C against 2.6°C on the previous night and it was 0.9°C above normal for the north Kashmir area.

Jammu recorded a low of 15.0°C against 15.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal, he said, recorded a low of 5.6°C (above normal by 1.4°C), Batote 9.5°C (above normal by 2.8°C), Katra 14.2°C (2.5°C above normal) and Bhadarwah 7.4°C (4.4°C above normal).

Ladakh’s Leh and Kargil, he said, recorded a low of minus 3.6°C and minus 4.9°C respectively.

He said “generally cloudy” was expected during the next 24 hours.

“Afternoon thunderstorms at isolated places can’t be ruled out,” the official said, adding, “Generally cloudy with intermittent light rain with thunder at scattered places was expected during March 17-20.” (GNS)

