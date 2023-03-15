APTECH Row: Why Blacklisted Agencies Are Allowed in Kashmir Only? DPAP Patron GN Azad

Sopore: Amid growing resentment and widespread protests by the JKSSB aspirants over latter’s purported hiring of ‘blacklisted’ APTECH company for conducting written examinations for recruitment to various posts, Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) patron Ghulam Nabi Azad on Wednesday questioned as to why the authorities are allowing blacklisted agencies to conduct exams in Jammu and Kashmir?

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a function in Sopore village, Azad, alleged that all the recruitment agencies in Jammu and Kashmir choose to conduct exams through the companies which otherwise have already been rejected and blacklisted by many states. “The trend to hire such companies has resulted in the postponement of exams many times in the last 5 years, something that hasn’t happened in the last 75 years.”

“At a time when thousands of youth are facing trouble in getting jobs, it is beyond one’s understanding as to why the authorities are hiring these blacklisted companies and end up putting the careers of youth on stake” Azad said adding ironically why such blacklisted agencies are being allowed in J&K only.

“The government should properly investigate such agencies for the sake of the careers of youth”, he said.

Pertinently, several political leaders, cutting across the party lines have backed the protests by job aspirants and have sought disallowance of the APTECH Company to hold any exams in Jammu and Kashmir. (GNS)

