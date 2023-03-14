NIA raids underway at 6 locations in Kashmir

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday carried out searches at several locations in the Kashmir Valley in a case related to militant conspiracy.

An official said that the NIA raids were underway at 6 locations in the Kashmir Valley.

He said the case was filed last year alleging criminal conspiracy for carrying out militant and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and OGWs of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates and off-shoots, operating under various pseudo names, at the behest of their Pakistani handlers.

The officials said the suspects are involved in carrying out attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.

“Initial searches carried out last year had led to seizure of digital devices which were analysed forensically. Current searches are based on those leads,” he said.

Searches were underway at different locations in Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print