JKAS officer placed under suspension with immediate effect

Srinagar: The government on Tuesday suspended Jammu Kashmir Administrative Officer (JKAS) officer, Abdul Rashid Dass with immediate effect.

According to an order,, Abdul Rashid Dass, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner (Development), Bandipora is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect for unauthorized absence/proceeding on leave without approval of the competent Authority.

“The said officer shall immediately report to the Secretary in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj at Srinagar and remain attached with him during the period of enquiry,” the order reads—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print