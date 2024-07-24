Amit Shah hails it as ‘pro-people’

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah hailed the Budget 2024-25 as pro-people and pro-development. Shri Amit Shah congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for this visionary budget.

In a series of posts on X platform, Shri Amit Shah said that “The Budget 2024–25 not only exemplifies Bharat’s newfound sense of purpose, hope and optimism under the PM Modi Ji-led government but also fortifies them. Harnessing the power of Bharat’s youth, Nari Shakti and farmers, the budget fuels the nation’s pace on the path of emerging as a developed nation by ushering in a new era of employment and opportunities. My heartfelt gratitude to PM Shri Narendra Modi and FM Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman for the pro-people and pro-development visionary budget.”

Home Minister further said that “The Budget 2024–25 reiterates PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s unwavering commitment to driving economic growth by bolstering India’s entrepreneurial power and ease of doing business. It also provides relief to taxpayers by simplifying the tax assessment rules.”

Shri Shah said that welfare of farmers has always been at the centre of schemes and policies of our government under the leadership of Modi Ji. He said that the announcement made of Rs.1.52 lakh crore to boost productivity in the agriculture sector in today’s budget is going to prove to be a game-changer for the agriculture sector. He added that decisions like certifying 1 crore farmers for natural farming, setting up 10,000 bio-input centres, building digital public infrastructure for agriculture, crop survey of Kharif crops in 400 districts and creation of a strategy for oilseeds will help the agriculture sector move rapidly towards becoming self-reliant.

Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that Modi ji is working to strengthen the rural economy by continuously expanding the cooperative sector. He added that the announcement of the formulation of ‘National Cooperative Policy’ in the budget will work to empower the cooperative movement in the country and strengthen its reach at the grassroots level. Shri Shah said that fisheries cooperatives will get new momentum with the facility of financing through NABARD for shrimp farming, processing and export. Shri Shah expressed his gratitude to Modi ji on behalf of all the cooperative sisters and brothers for these decisions.

Shri Shah said that “Mirroring Modi Ji’s trust in our MSMEs, the Budget 2024–25 instils a new power booster into the sector. With a sprawling range of export hubs, credit guarantees, bank credit during the stress period, and new SIDBI units in clusters, the sector will transform Bharat into a perpetual machine for manufacturing while scripting a new era of Atmanirbharta for the nation, employment and prosperity for the middle class.”

Union Home Minister said that “The Budget 2024–25 stands out for the healing touch it serves to the people of the states affected by floods. Providing much-needed relief to flood-affected Bihar, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, the budget sets out to reshape the dreams of people by rejuvenating the affected areas and making adequate provisions for flood prevention. My heartfelt gratitude to Modi Ji for the warm-hearted decision.”

Shri Amit Shah said that in order to give new impetus to the development of the eastern region of the country, the ‘Purvodaya’ scheme has been announced in this budget for Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He added that this scheme will give new energy to infrastructure, human resources, employment and economic development opportunities in these regions and they will play an important role in building a developed and self-reliant India.

Rs 2.19 lakh crore to Home Ministry

The Union Budget 2024-25 on Tuesday allocated Rs 2,19,643 crore to the Ministry of Home Affairs with the majority of it — Rs 1,43,275 crore — being given to central police forces like the CRPF, BSF, and CISF which are responsible for internal security, border guarding, and security of vital installations.

In the budget, Rs 42,277 crore has been allocated to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is currently under the direct control of the central government, Rs 5,985 crore has been given to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Rs 5,862 crore to Chandigarh, and Rs 5,958 crore to Ladakh among others.

For the expenditure of the Union Cabinet, Rs 1,248 crore has been earmarked and Rs 6,458 crore has been given for disaster management, relief and rehabilitation, and grants-in-air to state governments among others.

