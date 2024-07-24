Rs 6.22 lakh cr allocated to Defence Ministry

New Delhi: In the Regular Union Budget of Financial Year (FY) 2024-25, Ministry of Defence (MoD) has been allocated Rs 6,21,940.85 crore (approx. US $75 Billion), the highest among the Ministries. While maintaining the allocation made to MoD during interim budget, the Government has made an additional allocation to the tune of Rs 400 crore on innovation in defence through the Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX (ADITI) scheme.

Through this scheme, MoD is engaging with start-ups/MSMEs and innovators to develop Def-Tech solutions and supply the Indian military with innovative and indigenous technological solutions. A grant of upto 50% of Product Development Budget with enhanced limit (Max) of Rs 25 crore per applicant will be awarded as per extant iDEX guidelines.

The allocation to MoD for FY 2024-25 is higher by approx. Rs one lakh crore (18.43%) over the allocation for FY 2022-23 and 4.79% more than allocation of FY 2023-24. Out of this, a share of 27.66% goes to capital; 14.82% for revenue expenditure on sustenance and operational preparedness; 30.66% for Pay and Allowances; 22.70% for Defence Pensions, and 4.17% for civil organisations under MoD. The total allocation comes out as approx. 12.90% of Budgetary Estimate of Union of India.

The allocation is aimed to promote ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence technology & manufacturing and equipping the Armed Forces with modern weapons/platforms along with creation of job opportunities for the youth.

Modernisation of the forces at the centre

In absolute terms, budgetary allocation under capital head to the Defence Forces for FY 2024-25 is Rs 1.72 lakh crore, which is 20.33% higher than the actual expenditure of FY 2022-23 and 9.40% more than the Revised Allocation of FY 2023-24. The allocation is aimed to fill the critical capability gaps through big ticket acquisitions in current and subsequent FYs. The enhanced budgetary allocation will fulfill the requirement of annual cash outgo on planned Capital acquisitions aimed at equipping the Armed forces with state-of-the-art niche technology, lethal weapons, fighter aircraft, ships, submarines, platforms, unmanned aerial vehicles, drones, specialist vehicles etc.

Strengthening domestic capacity

MoD has earmarked 75% of modernisation budget amounting to Rs 1,05,518.43 crore for procurement through domestic industries during this FY. This will have a multiplier effect on GDP, employment generation and capital formation, thus providing a stimulus to the economy.

Enhanced allocation for sustenance & operational readiness

The continued higher allocation for operational readiness boosts the morale of the Armed Forces with the sole motive of keeping them battle ready at all times. The Government has allocated Rs 92,088 crore during the current FY under this head, which is 48% higher than the budgetary allocation of FY 2022-23. This is aimed to provide best maintenance facilities and support system to all platforms including aircraft and ships. It will facilitate procurement of ammunition; mobility of resources & personnel as demanded by the security situation, and strengthen the deployment in forward areas for any unforeseen situation.

Ensuring better healthcare facilities to veterans

The Government is committed to provide best healthcare facilities to the veterans and their dependents through enhanced allocation to Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS). In the regular budget for FY 2024-25, Rs 6,968 crore has been allotted to ECHS which is 28% higher than the previous year allocation. This follows the significantly higher allocation at revised estimate stage during the FY 2023-24 when the allocation to ECHS was enhanced by 70 % over BE.

Bolstering Border Infrastructure for strategic requirements

The Government is firm on its commitment to improve border infrastructure through higher allocation to the agencies involved in executing strategically-significant projects along with providing last-mile connectivity in the border areas. In this endeavor, the budgetary allocation to Border Roads Organisations (BRO) under capital for Budget Estimates (BE) 2024-25 has been made as Rs 6,500 crore, which is 30% higher than the allocation for FY 2023-24, and 160% higher over the allocation of FY 21-22.

The financial provision made during the budget this year will promote strategic infrastructure development in border areas, while boosting socio-economic development in that region. Projects such as development of Nyoma Airfield in Ladakh at an altitude of 13,700 feet, permanent bridge connectivity to southernmost Panchayat of India in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 4.1 km strategically-important Shinku La tunnel in Himachal Pradesh, Nechiphu tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh and many other projects will be funded out of this allocation.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print