Jammu: Army has recovered two kilograms of narcotics, two pistols and an improvised explosive device (IED) in Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

“About 1600 hours on March 11, aelrt troops recovered 2 kg narcotics, 2 pistols, 2 pistols magazines and an IED in Lam area of Rajouri district,” an official told GNS. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print