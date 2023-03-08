Sinha for eradicating gender gap in digital access

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, has extended his greetings and best wishes to all the women on the eve of International Women’s Day, which is observed every year on 8th March.

In a message the Lt Governor said: International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to renew our commitment to women empowerment. This year’s theme DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality, gives us an occasion to celebrate their invaluable contribution in the making of digital society and an opportunity to eradicate gender gap in digital access and make it safer, inclusive and equitable.

Women have made invaluable contribution to the socio-economic development of J&K UT. It is our collective responsibility to encourage their participation at all levels in economic development and create an ecosystem that ensures security, honour and respect of women in society, said the Lt Governor.

Let us resolve to redouble efforts for equitable digital future and their active participation in nation building, he added.

Annually, International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 to spread the message of gender equality to create a better society free of gender bias. The day celebrates women and addresses issues such as women’s equal rights, violence and abuse against women, and reproductive rights.

According to the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), International Women’s Day emerged from the activities of labour movements in North America and Europe in the twentieth century.

The first National Woman’s Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, in commemoration of the 1908 garment workers’ strike in New York, during which women protested against harsh working conditions.

