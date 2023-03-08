2 persons die after hit by ambulance near children’s hospital Bemina

Srinagar: Two persons died after being hit by an Ambulance vehicle near the newly constructed children’s hospital at Bemina Srinagar during midnight, officials said on Wednesday.

They said that the duo was grievously injured after being hit by the ambulance and were shifted to Bone and Joint Hospital Srinagar where doctors declared them brought dead on arrival. They have been identified as Ali Mohammad Dar (56) of Nowpora Baramulla, and Fayaz Ahmad Chopan (40) of Hadipora, Rafiabad Baramulla.

Meanwhile, a senior police officer confirmed the accident as well as causality siad and said that a case has been registered and further investigations are going on. (GNS)

