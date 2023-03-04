Communist China strongest and most disciplined enemy US ever faced: Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley

Washington: Communist China is the strongest and the most disciplined enemy that the United States has ever faced, Republican presidential aspirant Nikki Haley said on Friday as she slammed the ruling Democratic Party as a “socialist” party.

In an impressive speech addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference — the top annual event of the Republican Party and its support base — Indian American Haley continued with her focus on America’s foreign policy, wherein she asserted that the US should not give aid to countries that hate it.

“Never in my life did I think Americans would look at the sky and see a Chinese spy balloon looking back at us. It was a national embarrassment,” she said referring to a recent spy balloon incident.

