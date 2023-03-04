9 JKAS Officers Transferred

Jammu: The Government on Saturday ordered transfer of nine JKAS officers in the interest of administration.

Kusum Chib, JKAS, Collector, Jammu Development Authority, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba.

Rehana Akhtar Bili, JKAS, Deputy Director, Information, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Manu Hansa, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba, has been transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Marh, vice Rajeev Kumar Khajuria, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department. “He shall also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Marh, till further orders,” the government ordered.

Ms. Parul Khajuria, Jr. Scale JKAS, Cultural Officer, Directorate of Information, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department.

Ms. Beenish Wani, Jr. Scale JKAS, Information Officer in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Director, Employment, Ganderbal.

Manoj Pandita, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Department, has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Cooperatives Department.

Atul Gupta, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Kathua, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Jammu.

Mohammad Aslam, JKAS, Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Information, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Ms. Sapna Kotwal, JKAS, Joint Director, Information, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Secretary, J&K Advisory Board for Development of Pahari Speaking People.

