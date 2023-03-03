Kishtwar: NBWs Issued Against 13 Militants

Jammu: A special NIA court here issued non-bailable warrants against 13 militants, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, who are presently operating from across the border, police said on Thursday.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said the warrants have been issued in a militancy-related case registered last year under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at police station Kishtwar.

The chief investigation officer of Kishtwar Police approached the special NIA court for issuance of non-bailable warrants against the accused for their active involvement in militant activities and creating unrest in the Chenab valley and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

“After the eruption of (militancy) in 1990, many (militants) were killed but one group comprising 36 members affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), all residents of Kishtwar, were settled in different parts of Pakistan and (Pak) and engaged in disruptive activities,” the officer said.

He said two cases were registered against them and in one of the cases, non-bailable open-ended warrants have been issued by the special NIA court Jammu, while similar action is being taken against others as well in the coming days.

“We are forwarding a red corner notice to Interpol and a process has also been initiated to identify their properties to get them sealed. Based on electronic and other evidence, we will pursue these two cases in the court of law and with the help of Interpol will arrest the (militants) and bring them back to face the law,” Poswal said.

