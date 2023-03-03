Avalanche Alert Issued for 5 Districts

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) on Friday issued an avalanche warning over higher reaches of five districts.

The DMA, said that a ‘low’ danger level avalanche is likely to occur above 3500 metres above sea level in Doda and Kishtwar districts.

It similarly expressed apprehension of a ‘medium’ danger level avalanche above 2500 metres in Bandipora, Ganderbal and Kupwara districts.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders. (GNS)

