Hi-tech gadgets help CRPF in precision-based operations in Kashmir: IG CRPF

Srinagar: Bullet-proof vehicles, wall-through radars and drones are some of the new gadgets inducted by CRPF into its counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir, leading to precision-based actions against terrorists.

Several of these high-tech equipment were used in Tuesday’s operation in Pulwama against two ultras of the TRF allegedly involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit Sanjay Sharma, who worked as a bank guard.

“In yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) encounter, we used a Critical Situation Response Vehicle (CSRV) that is bullet proof and it can be used for room intervention or to engage the enemy which is holed up inside a house. It has very little turning radius. It’s bulletproof and can be used to ram the walls. We also have bullet-proof JCBs that are similar in purpose,” IG CPRF (Kashmir Operations) M S Bhatia told PTI.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print