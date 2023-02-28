Unclaimed water bottle creates IED scare in Rajouri

Jammu: An unclaimed water bottle caused panic in Panja Chowk of Rajouri with police and paramilitary CRPF rushing to the area, suspecting it to be an IED, officials said.

They said at about 7:50 a.m., Police’s Special Operation Group along with Bomb Disposal Squad and CRPF cordoned off Panja Chowk after information that there was unclaimed object. Without taking any chances, they said, the object was thoroughly checked.

“After inspection, it turned out to be a water bottle,” a police officer said. Asked about the panic due to it, he said, “Security establishment does not take any chances.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print