JKSCERT launches Toycathon 2024 to promote innovative ideas, revive local culture & heritage

JAMMU: The State Council of Educational Research & Training Jammu & Kashmir proudly announced the launch of Toycathon 2024 on Saturday with a renewed focus on promoting innovative ideas and reviving local heritage. The event took place at the JKBOSE Rehari Jammu where the esteemed dignitaries from JKBOSE, Department of School Education, Directorate of School Education Jammu/Kashmir, Department of Planning, Samagra Shiksha and faculty of SCERT Jammu and DIETs joined offline and online.

Toycathon 2023 witnessed unprecedented success, attracting approximately 1.25 lakh entries and 115 design registrations. This overwhelming response underscored the immense creativity and talent present among students across the region. Building on this momentum, Toycathon 2024 aims to further harness this creativity underscoring the importance of preserving and promoting local heritage through innovative toys.

The brochure of Toycathon 2024 was launched by the Director SCERT J&K, Prof. (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas in the presence of all the dignitaries. Toycathon 2024 like the previous edition focuses on developing toys and games that reflect innovative ideas, use of regional resources and revival of our local heritage. The registration link along with the QR code was unveiled and declared open for submission of entries.

Speaking on the occasion, the Director SCERT J&K, Prof. (Dr.) Parikshat Singh Manhas highlighted that the success of Toycathon 2023 reflects the enthusiasm and creativity of the young minds of JKUT. He invited students across the region to join in continuing this spirit of innovation and creativity. In his address, he emphasized upon leveraging the platform to explore the potential of JKUT to wield and sustain the creative ecosystem for the development of games and toys contributing towards Atamnirbhar Bharat making it Viksit Bharat in real essence.

He restated that to achieve all our goals as per NEP 2020, being one nation, we have to make our indigenous toys more popular all over the world as these are in consonance with both tradition and nature so that Indian value system, Indian culture and our eco-friendly approach towards the things can be visioned globally.

The programme focused on creating awareness among educators to realize the importance and role of toys and games to make teaching-learning process effective and experiential, also acting as tool of culturization, developing 21st century skills among the children. The concept for the Preparation of Toys/ Games for the Toycathon event should be based on the following themes: Regional Culture- Historical events, Heritage and regional freedom fighters, out-of-the-box creative, logical and scientific thinking, learning, education and schooling, social and human values, occupation and its specific fields, environment, Digital gaming connecting folk to future, games exploring astronomical concepts rediscovering traditional local toys, any toys/ games applicable for specially-abled child and fun based toys for joyful learning.

Prof. (Dr.) Sindhu Kapoor, Joint Director of JKSCERT Divisional Office Jammu while speaking on the occasion reiterated that the objective of Toycathon 2024; is not merely to stimulate creative thinking but to foster an environment where ideas can flourish and transform into tangible outcomes. She said Toycathon 2024 is an event of learning where our young innovators may blend tradition with innovation and aspire to create toys that not only entertain but also educate and preserve our cultural legacy.

The Toycathon event will be held under three categories i.e. Category 1: class 6th to 8th, Category 2: class 9th to 10th and Category 3: class 11th to 12th in four phases. Participants should register themselves in the event through Google form and submit their ideas in the prescribed format. Participants should make toy/game as per the themes mentioned. The last date for submission of ideas is 31st July 2024.

The Grand finale of the event will be held in the month of September/October 2024.

