Child Care Institutions doing commendable service to society: Justice Tashi

SRINAGAR: To ensure better care and protection of children especially residing in various Child Care Institutions in UT of J&K and Ladakh, Justice Tashi Rabstan, senior most Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh, Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority and Chairman, Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Saturday visited “Pareesha”(Home for Girls) and “Phulwari”(Specialized Adoption Agency) at Khansahib, Budgam.

Justice Tashi Rabstan accompanied by Rajni Rabstan and Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary J&K Legal Services Authority also Ex-officio Member Secretary, Juvenile Justice Committee, High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh were warmly received by Jahangir Ahmad Bakshi, Secretary, DLSA Budgam, Malik Tariq, SDM Khansahib, Budgam, Ubaid-ul-Khazir, District Social Welfare Officer, Budgam, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Malik, SDPO Khansahib Budgam, Mohsina, Superintendent, Pareesha and Rifat, Coordinator SAA.

Ubaid-ul-Khazir, DSWO Budgam gave a brief presentation about the facilities being provided to the children staying in Preesha and also informed Justice Tashi that presently 25 girls are putting up there who are students between class First to class Ninth and native of different areas of district Budgam. He also pointed out that a female child of Preesha got recently promoted to class 9th after scoring 85% marks in the 8th standard.

During interaction with the children, Justice Tashi patiently listened to them about their daily routine, the quality of food being served to them, their involvement in extra-curricular activities and their interest areas as well as hobbies.

Thereafter, Justice Tashi inspected the rooms, wash rooms, kitchen cum dinning hall, computer lab and recreation hall and expressed satisfaction regarding the facilities being provided to the children. While addressing the gathering Justice Tashi said that the Child Care Institutions in district Budgam are doing commendable Service to the society.

Subsequently, Justice Tashi inspected “Phulwari” and took stock of the operational framework where he was informed that already eight children have been adopted by the families within and outside the UT of J&K and at present only one infant child is being taken care of by the said agency. A few issues were raised by the Superintendent “Paresha” regarding which on the spot instructions were issued to SDM Khansahib, Budgam for their resolution as early as possible.

The staff of Pareesha, Phulwari and District Social Welfare Officer thanked Justice Tashi for visiting the said Institutions, spending time with the children and boosting their morale.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print