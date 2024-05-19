Shah-e-Jeelan Public School celebrates Mother’s Day

BANDIPORA: Shah-e-Jeelan Public School Naidkhai celebrated Mother’s Day at the school premises on Saturday.
Chairman SJPS, Syed Araf Nazir, was the chief guest on the occasion. The event was attended by students, mothers, and staff members.
The organizers said the event was held to honour and express gratitude towards all mothers. A highlight of the event was students cleaning the feet of their mothers, emphasizing the importance of caring for their parents. The students made the event more special with colourful presentations, skits, and rhymes showcasing their talents.
In his address, the chairman of the school said that a mother is the world’s precious gift from Almighty Allah, known to all. It is imperative on our part to make our students realize the status of a mother and highlight what a mother means to all of us, he said.
He added that mothers play the most important role in a child’s life.
The program was conducted under the overall supervision of the Coordinator of the Cultural Wing, Bhat Zada Nisar.
