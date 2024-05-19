Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam organises seminar ‘Our Society, Our Responsibilities’

SRINAGAR: Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam organised a prestigious reformative and educational seminar titled “Our Society, Our Responsibilities” in the auditorium of Islamia Higher Secondary School, Rajouri Kadal in connection with the 34th martyrdom anniversary of the former President of Anjuman “Shaheed-e-Millat” Mirwaiz Moulvi Mohammad Farooq (RA) in which students from various renowned schools of the valley expressed their thoughts in relation to the topic.

According to the programme, the seminar was to be presided over by the president of the Anjuman, Mirwaiz Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq. “However, the administration has continued to keep him under house arrest, thereby imposing restrictions on all his religious, social, and official activities. As a result, Mirwaiz was not permitted to attend the seminar today,” the Anjuman said in a statement issued here.

As such, the duties of presiding over the seminar were carried out by the prominent religious scholar, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keing. In addition to the executive members of the association, several religious and social figures from the valley were also present on the occasion.

The seminar was attended by students from several renowned educational institutions in the valley, including Green Valley Educational Institute, Motherland High School, Burn Hall Higher Secondary School, Nusrat-ul-Islam High School Ashajipora Anantnag, Tibetan Public School, Islamia High School Bijbehara, Islamia Higher Secondary School Rajouri Kadal, Islamia High School Botakadal, and Islamia High School Safakadal, among others.

In the seminar, the participating students discussed various issues relevant to the theme, highlighting the numerous problems faced by Kashmiri society. They pointed out serious issues such as social evils, waywardness, drug abuse, domestic violence, and the increasing incidents of suicide as significant causes of the destruction of Kashmiri society in the current circumstances. They asserted that, as a community, we are all responsible for the present state of our society. To rectify these issues, everyone must unite and collectively take action against these problems according to their capabilities.

In his presidential address, Moulana Showkat Hussain Keing termed the restrictions imposed on the current president of the Anjuman, Mirwaiz Dr Molvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, as undemocratic. Moulana Keing paid a heartfelt tribute to “Shaheed-e-Millat” for his invaluable reformative and educational services.

In the seminar, students who showcased outstanding academic performances were awarded cash prizes, certificates of appreciation, and medals. Kamila Shameem from Green Valley Educational Institute secured the first position, Syed Taban Tariq from Burn Hall Higher Secondary School won the second position, and Maheen Khurshid from Islamia High School Ashaji Pora Islamabad was awarded the third position. Consolation prizes were given to Qureen Showkat from Motherland High School and Madiha Feroz from Islamia Higher Secondary School Rajouri Kadal. The duties of judging the seminar were performed by Dr. G.M. Khan, Engineer Mir Abdul Majeed, and Mufti Ghulam Rasool Samoon.

On the occasion, the 2024 issue of the magazine Nusrat-ul-Islam, dedicated to Shaheed-e-Millat (RA), was also released.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print