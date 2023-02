New Delhi; The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Tuesday itself the bail plea of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is in CBI custody, in connection with the excise policy case.

The court will take up the matter at 3:50 pm.

The moment a bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha assembled, senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, mentioned the bail plea for urgent hearing during the day itself.

