Srinagar: Suspected militants on Sunday fired upon a Bank Security guard at Achan in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer said that militants this morning fired upon a person namely Sanjay Pandith son of Kashi Naath Pandith resident of Achan.

The injured has been shifted to nearby hospital for further treatment. By occupation he is a Bank Security Guard, the officer added.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(

