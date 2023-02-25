Schools to reopen on March 5 in Gurez in view of snow forecast

Gurez: The opening of the schools in Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district has been postponed till March 5 in view of fresh snowfall forecast.

According to an order issued by sub-divisional magistrate Gurez, the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure.

“In light of the recent snowfall forecast and avalanche warning, and in the interest of safety and as a precautionary measure, the opening of school educational institutions, which was scheduled to begin on March 1, 2023, is hereby postponed until March 5, 2023,” read the order—

