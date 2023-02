Islamabad,: Pakistan on Friday received a much-needed cash injection of USD 700 million from all-weather ally China to help its ailing economy before the finalisation of talks with the IMF for financial assistance.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, who earlier this week announced Pakistan was expecting to get help from China, took to social media to confirm that the money had been transferred.

“Funds USD 700 million received today by State Bank of Pakistan from China Development Bank,” Dar tweeted.

