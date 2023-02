Sopore: A man was injured in a mysterious blast in Warpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday.

An official said that the man was digging earth at his orchard in Warpora when the blast took place.

He said that the man was injured in the incident and was immediately shifted to a nearby health facility, where from he was referred to Srinagar.

The man has been identified as Mohammad Jamal Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar of Warpora—(KNO)

