50 Cops Transferred

Srinagar: The government on Wednesday ordered major reshuffle of 50 senior police officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order, Swarn Singh Kotwal, SSP, Security, Jammu, is transfered and posted as Commandant, SDRF 1 st Bn. Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Commandant, IR-13 Ül Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-IOÜI Bn., vice Fayaz Ahmad Lone.

Mohd Arshad, Commandant, IPO-12 07 Bn., is transferred and posted as Commandant,IR-13 th Bn., vice Aijaz Ahmad Bhat.

Mohd Arif Rishu, SSP, Railways, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-8th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Fayaz Ahmad Lone, Commandant, Bn., is transferred and posted as SO to IGP Armed/IRP Kashmir, vice Javid Ahmad Dar.

Shamsheer Hussain, Commandant JK.AP-13 th Bn., is transferred and posted as SSP, Security, Jammu, vice Swarn Singh Kotwal.

Manzoor Ahmad Mir, SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Staff Officer to ADGP Security J&K, vice Ravinder Paul Singh.

Mohd Yousuf, SP Awantipora, is transferred and posted as SP Pulwama, vice Gh. Jeelani Wani, who shall await orders of posting in Police Headquarters, J&K.

Ravinder Paul Singh, Staff Officer to ADGP Security, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, vice Manzoor Ahmad Mir.

Liaqat Ali, SP APCR Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant IR-9 thBn against an available vacancy.

Abrar Ahmad Choudhary, Commandant IR-5th Bn., and posted as Commandant IR-12th Bn., vice Mohd Arshad.

Jameel Ahmad, Vice Principal, STC Talwara, is transferred and posted as Principal, STC Talwara, against an available vacancy.

Javid Ahmad Dar, Staff Officer to IGP Armed/ IR Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP3rd Bn. (Security), vice Sukhdev Raj.

Sanjay Kumar Bhagat, Commandant, Women Bn. Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP 14th Bn., vice Raj Singh.

Sukhdev Raj, Commandant, JI<AP 3rd Bn. (Security), is transferred and posted as Commandant, IR-7dl Bn., against an available vacancy.

Raj Singh, Commandant, JKAP 14dl Bn., is transferred and posted as SP, CID Cell, New-Delhi, against an available vacancy.

M. Fiesel Qureshi, Joint Director (Headquarters), SSF, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic (City), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Ranjit Singh, Vice Principal, PTS, Kathua, is transferred and posted as SP Traffic (Rural), Jammu, vice Mohan Lai Kaith.

Nasir Ahmed, Addl. SP, Security, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, Bn., vice Farooq Qesor Malik.

Dushant Sharma, Staff Officer in APHQ, is transferred and posted as Vice Principal, PTTI Vijaypur, vice Rajinder Singh Rahi.

Mohd. Aftab Mir, Dy. Commandant IR-22nd Bn., is transferred and posted as SP, CID SB, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Mohan Lal Kaith, SP, Traffic (Rural) Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Railways, Jammu, vice Mohd Arif Rishu.

Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie, Dy. Commandant Bn., is transferred and posted as SP, CID (A) Headquarters, vice Shri Aijaz Ahmad Zargar.

Aijaz Ahmad Zargar, SP, CID (A) Headquarters, and posted as SP, Awantipora, vice Mohd.

Yousuf.

Tahir Ashraf Bhatti, SP, HR CID Headquarters, is transferred and posted as SP, CID Cl, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Farooq Qesor Malik, Dy. Commandant Bn., is posted as SP at CID Headquarters, against the overall available posts at the level of Superintendent of Police.

Naresh Singh, SP, PC Jammu, is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, Shopian, viceIfroz Ahmad.

Raj Kumar, Addl. SP PC Doda, is transferred and posted as SP, APCR Kashmir, vice Liaqat Ali.

Sanjay Kumar Parihar, Addl. SP, CID SB, Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, CID CI, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Mubbasher Hussain, Addl. SP, CID CI, Kashmir, is transfened and posted as SP, SIA, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Ifroz Ahmad, Addl. SP, Shopian, is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-6th Bn., against an available M vacancy.

Parvez Ahmad Dar, Addl. SP, PC Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, 2 nd Women Bn., Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Tilak Raj, Dy. Commandant, IR-5th Bn., is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-lh Bn., against an available vacancy.

Shakeel Rehman Bhat, Dy. Commandant, IR-17th Bn., is transferred and posted as Addl SP, Headquarters Doda, against an available vacancy.

Amit Verma, Addl. SP, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as SP, West Srinagar, against an available vacancy.

Munish Kumar, Dy. Commandant, IR-10th Bn., is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-24tll Bn., against an available vacancy.

Narrinder Singh Parihar, Dy. Commandant, IR-20th Bn., is transfen•ed and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-22d Bn., vice Mohd Aftab Mir.

Karanvir Singh, Dy. Commandant, JKAP 9th Bn., and posted as Dy. Cömmandant, IR-19d1 Bn., vice Diwakar Singh.

Rajinder Singh Rahi, Vice Principal, PTTI Vijaypur, t is transferred and posted as Dy.Commandant, IR-19 ‘ Bn., aoainst an available vacancy.

Abdul Khalid, Dy. Commandant, JKAP 3rd Bn. (Security), is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, SIA, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Diwakar Singh, Dy. Commandant IR-19dl Bn., is transferred and posted as Addl. SP, SIA, Jammu, against an available vacancy.

B.K Ganjoo, Dy. Commandant, IR-16th Bn., is transferred and posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-14th Bn., vice Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie.

Mohd Afzal is posted as Dy. Commandant, JKAP 3rd Bn. (Security), vice Shri Abdul Khalid.

Masood Ahmad is posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-9th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Sheikh Zafarullah is posted as sp, HR CID Headquarters, vice Tahir Ashraf Bhatti.

Pawan Kumar is posted as Dy. Commandant, JKAP 4th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Farooq Ahmad is posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-9th Bn., against an available vacancy.

Fayaz Ahmad is posted as Dy. Commandant, IR-8th Bn., against an available vacancy, Shabir Ahmad Khan is posted as Addl. SP (Highway), Qazigund, against an available vacancy, Zahoor Ahmad Pir is posted as Dy. Commandant, JKAP 12th Bn., against an available vacancy.

