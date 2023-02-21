SC agrees to hear Uddhav Thackeray faction’s plea against EC decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Wednesday the Uddhav Thackeray faction’s plea challenging the decision of the Election Commission recognising the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena and ordering allocation of the “bow and arrow” poll symbol to it.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the Thackeray faction, mentioned the matter before a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices Krishna Murari and P S Narasimha on Tuesday.

“If the EC order is not stayed then they will take over the symbol and the bank accounts. Please list it tomorrow before the Constitution bench,” Sibal submitted.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print