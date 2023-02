Srinagar: An unidentified body was found on Friday in Gole Market area of Karan Nagar here, officials said.

Officials said that an unidentified body that was found today at Gole market area Karan Nagar has been taken to SMHS hospital here.

An official at SMHS told KNO that the body of a person aged 20-22 years has been brought to the hospital. He said that the identification of the body is being ascertained by police—(KNO)

