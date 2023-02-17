No incident of firing on any individual takes place in Sgr: Police

Srinagar: Srinagar Police on Friday clarified that no incident of firing on any individual took place anywhere in the district. Police also said that miscreants involved in creating panic in Qamarwari area will be caught soon.

A police spokesman in a statement issued said that there is still confusion in some quarters of the media about the incident in Qamarwari yesterday morning, it is clarified that no incident of firing on any individual took place anywhere in Srinagar.

“There was a sound heard after which a search operation was launched which is routine in suspicious circumstances. Some media houses are quoting an unverified mischievous claim on telegram channel wherein name of one revenue official is mentioned,” police said.

“During in-depth investigation into the incident, it came out that neither any such named person works in the revenue department nor any such firing incident has taken place. Investigation in the case is in full swing and miscreants involved in creating panic in Qamarwari area will be caught soon,” police said—(KNO)

