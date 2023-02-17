2 TRF Militants Arrested: Srinagar Police

Srinagar: Two militants of ‘The Resistance Front’ (TRF) were arrested by Police, officials said on Friday.

In a tweet, police identified the duo as Zubair Gul son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat of Zoonimar (Category C) and Mohammad Hamza Wali son of Mohammad Yousuf of Safakadal (hybrid). “They were involved in many incidents in Srinagar,” police said.

“Pistol, grenade etc recovered. FIR registered in safakadal police station,” police added. However tweet didn’t when place and timing of the arrest. (GNS)

